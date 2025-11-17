UL Monroe hosts Lamar after Lee’s 26-point game

Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-3) Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under…

Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-3)

Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays UL Monroe after Rob Lee Jr. scored 26 points in Lamar’s 78-65 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

UL Monroe went 7-25 overall with a 5-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Warhawks allowed opponents to score 75.5 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

Lamar finished 9-6 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Cardinals averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point distance last season.

