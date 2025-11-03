UL Monroe hosts Eastern Michigan to open season

Eastern Michigan Eagles at UL Monroe Warhawks
Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Eastern Michigan in the season opener.
UL Monroe went 11-19 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Warhawks averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.
Eastern Michigan finished 2-27 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Eagles averaged 60.0 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
