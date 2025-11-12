UL Monroe faces Houston Christian following Russell’s 20-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (1-1) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Houston…

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-2) at Houston Christian Huskies (1-1)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Houston Christian after MJ Russell scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 88-55 win against the Rust Bearcats.

Houston Christian finished 12-20 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Huskies gave up 69.4 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.

UL Monroe finished 2-12 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Warhawks averaged 68.9 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.1% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.