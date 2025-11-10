Live Radio
UL Monroe and Grambling to meet for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:46 AM

Grambling Tigers (1-2) at UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0)

Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits UL Monroe for a non-conference matchup.

UL Monroe went 7-6 at home last season while going 11-19 overall. The Warhawks gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Grambling went 15-15 overall with a 7-11 record on the road last season. The Tigers gave up 65.7 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

