UIC visits Salenbien and Ball State

UIC Flames (2-3) at Ball State Cardinals (5-0)

Muncie, Indiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on UIC after Bree Salenbien scored 26 points in Ball State’s 83-63 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cardinals have gone 2-0 in home games. Ball State averages 19.6 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Karsyn Norman with 5.2.

The Flames are 0-1 on the road. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Amelia Strong averaging 5.0.

Ball State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.4% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 61.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 64.8 Ball State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salenbien is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jessica Carrothers is shooting 53.2% and averaging 18.6 points for the Flames. Julia Coleman is averaging 12.6 points.

