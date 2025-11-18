UIC takes on Wisconsin following Carrothers’ 22-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) at UIC Flames (1-2) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Wisconsin after Jessica Carrothers…

Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) at UIC Flames (1-2)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Wisconsin after Jessica Carrothers scored 22 points in UIC’s 66-55 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

UIC went 15-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flames averaged 66.3 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Badgers have gone 0-1 away from home. Wisconsin scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

