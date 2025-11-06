UIC takes on Indiana following Carrothers’ 28-point game

UIC Flames (0-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Indiana after Jessica…

UIC Flames (0-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Indiana after Jessica Carrothers scored 28 points in UIC’s 78-63 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

Indiana went 20-13 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Hoosiers averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 6.6 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

UIC went 4-11 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Flames averaged 66.3 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 16.2 from beyond the arc.

