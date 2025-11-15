UIC takes on Chicago State following Beljan’s 22-point outing

UIC Flames (2-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-3) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -11.5; over/under is…

UIC Flames (2-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -11.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Chicago State after Ante Beljan scored 22 points in UIC’s 98-55 victory against the Saint Francis (IL) Fighting Saints.

Chicago State finished 4-28 overall a season ago while going 3-7 at home. The Cougars averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.

UIC finished 8-11 in MVC action and 7-6 on the road last season. The Flames averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

