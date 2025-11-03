UIC starts season at home against Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans at UIC Flames Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -9.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans at UIC Flames

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Detroit Mercy in the season opener.

UIC went 18-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flames gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Detroit Mercy went 8-24 overall with a 2-15 record on the road last season. The Titans allowed opponents to score 75.9 points per game and shot 43.2% from the field last season.

