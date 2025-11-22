UIC squares off against Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) vs. UIC Flames (3-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) vs. UIC Flames (3-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -6.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana and UIC play at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Flames are 3-2 in non-conference play. UIC averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Southern Indiana ranks sixth in the OVC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cardell Bailey averaging 6.0.

UIC’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 75.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 71.0 UIC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals. Andy Johnson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.4 points.

Ismail Habib is averaging 19.4 points for the Screaming Eagles. Kaden Brown is averaging 11.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.