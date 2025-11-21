UIC plays Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) vs. UIC Flames (3-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC squares…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-4) vs. UIC Flames (3-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC squares off against Southern Indiana at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Flames are 3-2 in non-conference play. UIC scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-4 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

UIC averages 81.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 83.2 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 75.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 71.0 UIC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals. Andy Johnson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.4 points.

Ismail Habib is averaging 19.4 points for the Screaming Eagles. Kaden Brown is averaging 11.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.