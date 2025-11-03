UIC hosts Robert Morris to tip off season

Robert Morris Colonials at UIC Flames Chicago; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Robert Morris in the season…

Robert Morris Colonials at UIC Flames

Chicago; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Robert Morris in the season opener.

UIC went 15-18 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Flames averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

Robert Morris finished 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall a season ago. The Colonials averaged 60.4 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free-throw line and 13.8 from beyond the arc.

