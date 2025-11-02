UIC hosts Robert Morris for season opener

Robert Morris Colonials at UIC Flames Chicago; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Robert Morris in the season…

Robert Morris Colonials at UIC Flames

Chicago; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Robert Morris in the season opener.

UIC went 10-6 at home a season ago while going 15-18 overall. The Flames allowed opponents to score 63.5 points per game and shoot 44.0% from the field last season.

Robert Morris finished 15-16 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Colonials gave up 61.7 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

