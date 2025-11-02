UIC Flames begin season at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans

Detroit Mercy Titans at UIC Flames
Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -9.5; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: UIC starts the season at home against Detroit Mercy.
UIC finished 18-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flames averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.8 last season.
Detroit Mercy finished 4-17 in Horizon League action and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Titans averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 7.0 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.