UIC Flames begin season at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans

Detroit Mercy Titans at UIC Flames

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -9.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: UIC starts the season at home against Detroit Mercy.

UIC finished 18-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flames averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.8 last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 4-17 in Horizon League action and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Titans averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 7.0 bench points last season.

