UCSD visits San Francisco after Cargol’s 20-point game

UCSD Tritons (1-2) at San Francisco Dons (1-2)

San Francisco; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts UCSD after Aina Cargol scored 20 points in San Francisco’s 80-66 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

San Francisco went 15-16 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Dons gave up 62.9 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

UCSD went 8-7 on the road and 20-16 overall last season. The Tritons averaged 19.6 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

