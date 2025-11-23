UCSD Tritons take on the Temple Owls

Temple Owls (3-1) vs. UCSD Tritons (4-0) Orlando, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Temple in…

Temple Owls (3-1) vs. UCSD Tritons (4-0)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on Temple in Orlando, Florida.

UCSD finished 30-5 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Tritons averaged 9.9 steals, 2.1 blocks and 8.1 turnovers per game last season.

Temple went 17-15 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point distance last season.

