UCSD plays Denver in non-conference matchup

Denver Pioneers (0-1) at UCSD Tritons (0-1)

San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays UCSD for a non-conference matchup.

UCSD went 9-8 at home a season ago while going 20-16 overall. The Tritons gave up 58.3 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Denver went 1-11 on the road and 9-21 overall a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 63.8 points per game last season, 24.9 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

