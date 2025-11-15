UCSD hosts Idaho following Rasmussen’s 23-point game

Idaho Vandals (2-1) at UCSD Tritons (3-0) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -8.5; over/under is…

Idaho Vandals (2-1) at UCSD Tritons (3-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits UCSD after Jackson Rasmussen scored 23 points in Idaho’s 78-74 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

UCSD went 30-5 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Tritons averaged 79.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.8 last season.

Idaho went 14-19 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Vandals averaged 5.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

