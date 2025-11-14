UCSD hosts Idaho after Rasmussen’s 23-point game

Idaho Vandals (2-1) at UCSD Tritons (3-0) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces UCSD after Jackson…

Idaho Vandals (2-1) at UCSD Tritons (3-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces UCSD after Jackson Rasmussen scored 23 points in Idaho’s 78-74 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

UCSD finished 30-5 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The Tritons shot 46.4% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Idaho finished 14-19 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Vandals gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

