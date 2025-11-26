UCSD beats Towson 87-73 to win ESPN Events bracket

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Leo Beath scored 16 points as UCSD beat Towson 87-73 on Wednesday to win the Adventure…

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Leo Beath scored 16 points as UCSD beat Towson 87-73 on Wednesday to win the Adventure Bracket at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Beath also contributed five rebounds for the Tritons (7-0). Aidan Burke went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Emanuel Prospere II shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals. The Tritons extended their winning streak to seven games.

Tyler Tejada finished with 27 points for the Tigers (5-3). Dylan Williamson added 20 points for Towson. Jack Doumbia had 11 points.

Up next

UCSD’s next game is Tuesday against Nevada on the road, and Towson hosts Cornell on Wednesday.

