UCSD and Sacramento State meet in cross-conference contest

Sacramento State Hornets (2-1) at UCSD Tritons (1-1) San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Sacramento State…

Sacramento State Hornets (2-1) at UCSD Tritons (1-1)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts Sacramento State in out-of-conference play.

UCSD went 20-16 overall a season ago while going 9-8 at home. The Tritons allowed opponents to score 58.3 points per game and shoot 37.6% from the field last season.

Sacramento State went 15-18 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 8.5 steals, 3.5 blocks and 17.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.