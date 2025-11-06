UCSD and Denver square off in non-conference showdown

Denver Pioneers (0-1) at UCSD Tritons (0-1) San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Denver play in…

Denver Pioneers (0-1) at UCSD Tritons (0-1)

San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Denver play in non-conference action.

UCSD went 20-16 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tritons averaged 19.6 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

Denver finished 1-11 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Pioneers gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.