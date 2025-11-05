UCSB visits No. 3 UCLA after Betts’ 21-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0) Los Angeles; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA faces UCSB…

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA faces UCSB after Lauren Betts scored 21 points in UCLA’s 77-53 win against the San Diego State Aztecs.

UCLA finished 34-3 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Bruins gave up 58.6 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

UCSB went 7-6 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Gauchos averaged 63.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.6 last season.

