UCSB takes on Sacramento State after Smith’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:42 AM

UCSB Gauchos (2-0) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-0)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Sacramento State after Colin Smith scored 24 points in UCSB’s 85-74 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

Sacramento State finished 7-25 overall with a 5-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

UCSB went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Gauchos averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

