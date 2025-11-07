UCSB hosts San Jose State following Garland’s 21-point game

San Jose State Spartans (0-1) at UCSB Gauchos (1-0) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose…

San Jose State Spartans (0-1) at UCSB Gauchos (1-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on UCSB after Colby Garland scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 84-75 loss to the Utah Utes.

UCSB finished 21-13 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gauchos gave up 68.8 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

San Jose State finished 15-20 overall with a 3-9 record on the road last season. The Spartans shot 44.4% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

