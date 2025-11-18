UCSB Gauchos travel to take on the San Jose State Spartans

UCSB Gauchos (3-1) at San Jose State Spartans (0-2) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose…

UCSB Gauchos (3-1) at San Jose State Spartans (0-2)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State squares off against UCSB.

San Jose State went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 7-10 at home. The Spartans shot 39.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

UCSB went 12-9 in Big West play and 7-6 on the road last season. The Gauchos averaged 5.4 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

