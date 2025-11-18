UCSB Gauchos travel to take on the San Jose State Spartans

UCSB Gauchos (3-1) at San Jose State Spartans (0-2)
San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State squares off against UCSB.
San Jose State went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 7-10 at home. The Spartans shot 39.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.
UCSB went 12-9 in Big West play and 7-6 on the road last season. The Gauchos averaged 5.4 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.