UCSB Gauchos take on the Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga Mocs (4-4) vs. UCSB Gauchos (5-1) Riverside, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on Chattanooga in Riverside, California.

Chattanooga Mocs (4-4) vs. UCSB Gauchos (5-1)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on Chattanooga in Riverside, California.

The Gauchos are 5-1 in non-conference play. UCSB ranks second in the Big West with 15.8 assists per game led by Madison Naro averaging 4.2.

The Mocs have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Chattanooga allows 65.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.9 points per game.

UCSB averages 73.3 points, 7.9 more per game than the 65.4 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Borter is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Gauchos. Olivia Bradley is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 55.0%.

Sarah Owona averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Caia Elisaldez is averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

