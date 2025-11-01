UCLA’s Sienna Betts to miss season opener because of leg injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman forward Sienna Betts will miss No. 3 UCLA’s season opener against San Diego State on…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman forward Sienna Betts will miss No. 3 UCLA’s season opener against San Diego State on Monday in Anaheim.

Betts, the younger sister of Bruins star Lauren Betts, injured her lower left leg in a scrimmage in mid-October.

“She’s coming along great, she’s doing a great job,” coach Cori Close said, “but we’re going to rule her out for Monday. We’re excited to get her back and get her in the mix.”

Betts scored 16 points in the McDonald’s All-American Game and was the MVP.

