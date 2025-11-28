UCF takes on VMI, looks for 6th straight win

VMI Keydets (3-6) at UCF Knights (6-1) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF is looking to continue…

VMI Keydets (3-6) at UCF Knights (6-1)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against VMI.

The Knights have gone 4-1 in home games. UCF ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.1 rebounds. Jamichael Stillwell leads the Knights with 8.1 boards.

The Keydets are 1-3 on the road. VMI allows 78.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

UCF scores 89.1 points, 10.7 more per game than the 78.4 VMI gives up. VMI averages 77.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 79.7 UCF gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.8%.

TJ Johnson is averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Keydets. Mario Tatum Jr. is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

