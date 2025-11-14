UCF Knights travel to take on the Texas A&M Aggies

UCF Knights (2-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -11.5;…

UCF Knights (2-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -11.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces UCF.

Texas A&M went 23-11 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Aggies averaged 74.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

UCF finished 20-17 overall with a 2-8 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

