UCF Knights and the Pittsburgh Panthers play in Daytona Beach, Florida

Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) vs. UCF Knights (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Pittsburgh in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Knights have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. UCF is second in the Big 12 with 20.0 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 7.4.

The Panthers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

UCF averages 89.0 points, 27.8 more per game than the 61.2 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 72.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 80.0 UCF allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Brandin Cummings is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Panthers. Cameron Corhen is averaging 13.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

