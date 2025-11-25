UCF hosts Monroe and Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-2) at UCF Knights (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -13.5; over/under is…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-2) at UCF Knights (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -13.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits UCF after Amarri Monroe scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 83-75 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Knights are 3-1 on their home court. UCF ranks ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Jamichael Stillwell leads the Knights with 8.3 boards.

The Bobcats are 2-1 on the road. Quinnipiac scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

UCF makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 49.1%.

Monroe is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bobcats. Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

