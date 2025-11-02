UCF hosts Hofstra for season opener

Hofstra Pride at UCF Knights Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -12; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride at UCF Knights

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -12; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF begins the season at home against Hofstra.

UCF finished 20-17 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Knights averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.4 last season.

Hofstra finished 5-9 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Pride shot 42.7% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

