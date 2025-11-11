Live Radio
UCF hosts Florida A&M after Kugel’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:42 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at UCF Knights (1-1)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Florida A&M after Riley Kugel scored 25 points in UCF’s 105-93 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

UCF went 13-5 at home a season ago while going 20-17 overall. The Knights averaged 79.8 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

Florida A&M went 14-17 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 5.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

