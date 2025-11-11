UCF hosts Florida A&M after Kugel’s 25-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at UCF Knights (1-1) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -24.5; over/under…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at UCF Knights (1-1)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -24.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Florida A&M after Riley Kugel scored 25 points in UCF’s 105-93 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

UCF went 13-5 at home a season ago while going 20-17 overall. The Knights averaged 79.8 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

Florida A&M went 14-17 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 5.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

