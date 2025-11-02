Live Radio
UCF hosts Bethune-Cookman to open season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:49 AM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at UCF Knights

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Bethune-Cookman in the season opener.

UCF went 9-7 at home last season while going 12-18 overall. The Knights averaged 67.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 10-21 overall last season while going 2-14 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 60.4 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 27.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

