UCF hosts Bethune-Cookman for season opener

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at UCF Knights
Orlando, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UCF starts the season at home against Bethune-Cookman.
UCF finished 12-18 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Knights averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 29.8% from deep last season.
Bethune-Cookman finished 10-21 overall with a 2-14 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 9.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 18.4 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
