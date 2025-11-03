UCF hosts Bethune-Cookman for season opener

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at UCF Knights Orlando, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF starts the season at home against…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at UCF Knights

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF starts the season at home against Bethune-Cookman.

UCF finished 12-18 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Knights averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 29.8% from deep last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 10-21 overall with a 2-14 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 9.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 18.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.