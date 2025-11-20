UC Riverside visits Idaho following Hassmann’s 21-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-3) at Idaho Vandals (3-1) Moscow; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces UC Riverside after…

UC Riverside Highlanders (0-3) at Idaho Vandals (3-1)

Moscow; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces UC Riverside after Hope Hassmann scored 21 points in Idaho’s 76-72 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Idaho finished 18-12 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Vandals allowed opponents to score 59.9 points per game and shoot 35.8% from the field last season.

UC Riverside finished 13-9 in Big West action and 7-11 on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 9.3 steals, 1.8 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

