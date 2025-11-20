UC Riverside takes on San Diego, seeks to stop 3-game skid

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at San Diego Toreros (3-1)
San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against San Diego.
San Diego finished 6-27 overall last season while going 5-13 at home. The Toreros gave up 79.7 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.
The Highlanders have gone 1-2 away from home. UC Riverside ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
