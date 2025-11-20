Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UC Riverside takes on…

UC Riverside takes on San Diego, seeks to stop 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:50 AM

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at San Diego Toreros (3-1)

San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against San Diego.

San Diego finished 6-27 overall last season while going 5-13 at home. The Toreros gave up 79.7 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

The Highlanders have gone 1-2 away from home. UC Riverside ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up