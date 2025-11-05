UC Riverside Highlanders set to take on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks Thursday

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (0-1)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts UC Riverside.

North Dakota went 8-6 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 12.1 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

UC Riverside finished 21-13 overall with a 7-11 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 5.5 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

