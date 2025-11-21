UC Riverside faces San Diego on 3-game losing streak

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at San Diego Toreros (3-1) San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -6.5;…

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-3) at San Diego Toreros (3-1)

San Diego; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over San Diego.

San Diego finished 6-27 overall a season ago while going 5-13 at home. The Toreros averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

The Highlanders have gone 1-2 away from home. UC Riverside is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

