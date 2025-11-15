UC Irvine faces Weber State following Saran’s 20-point game

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) at UC Irvine Anteaters (2-1) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -8.5;…

Weber State Wildcats (1-2) at UC Irvine Anteaters (2-1)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine takes on Weber State after Derin Saran scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 130-63 win over the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

UC Irvine went 32-7 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Anteaters averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Weber State finished 6-14 in Big Sky play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 71.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

