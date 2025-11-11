UC Irvine faces Idaho State after Hernandez’s 23-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at Idaho State Bengals (2-0) Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays…

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at Idaho State Bengals (2-0)

Pocatello, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Idaho State after Hunter Hernandez scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 75-61 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

Idaho State went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Bengals averaged 8.5 steals, 3.5 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

UC Irvine finished 21-10 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Anteaters averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

