UC Irvine beats South Dakota State 64-52 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jurian Dixon scored 13 points as UC Irvine beat South Dakota State 64-52 on Wednesday in the Cancun Challenge.

Andre Henry added 11 points for the Anteaters (4-4). Kyle Evans had 10 points.

Trey Buchanan finished with 12 points and two steals for the Jackrabbits (4-4). Jaden Jackson and Joe Sayler added eight points apiece for South Dakota State.

