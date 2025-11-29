UC Irvine Anteaters to face San Jose State Spartans on the road

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (3-4) San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (3-4)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine travels to San Jose State for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Spartans are 2-0 on their home court. San Jose State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Anteaters are 0-1 in road games. UC Irvine averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Derin Saran with 4.4.

San Jose State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Spartans. Ben Roseborough is averaging 10.4 points.

Jurian Dixon is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 17 points. Saran is averaging 13.9 points, seven rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.