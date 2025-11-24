UC Irvine Anteaters take on the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies (4-0) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (3-3) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine…

New Mexico State Aggies (4-0) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (3-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine will face New Mexico State at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Anteaters have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. UC Irvine is seventh in college basketball with 21.0 assists per game. Derin Saran leads the Anteaters averaging 5.0.

New Mexico State went 17-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 6.4 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

