UC Irvine Anteaters take on the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies (4-0) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (3-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -4.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine squares off against New Mexico State in Cancun, Mexico.

The Anteaters are 3-3 in non-conference play. UC Irvine averages 89.3 points while outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game.

New Mexico State went 17-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.1% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

