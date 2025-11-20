UC Irvine Anteaters take on the Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (2-2) Anchorage, Alaska; Friday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine squares…

Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (2-2)

Anchorage, Alaska; Friday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine squares off against Bowling Green in Anchorage, Alaska.

UC Irvine went 21-10 overall with a 6-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Anteaters gave up 54.3 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Bowling Green finished 18-13 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Falcons allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

