UC Irvine Anteaters face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (3-4) Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (3-4)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine squares off against South Dakota State in Cancun, Mexico.

The Anteaters have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. UC Irvine leads the Big West in team defense, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 4-3 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is eighth in the Summit League scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

UC Irvine’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 15.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 46.8%.

Trey Buchanan is shooting 56.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 7.4 points. Jaden Jackson is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.