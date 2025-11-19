UC Davis visits Stanford after Clardy’s 20-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (3-1) at Stanford Cardinal (5-0) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts UC Davis…

UC Davis Aggies (3-1) at Stanford Cardinal (5-0)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts UC Davis after Chloe Clardy scored 20 points in Stanford’s 65-52 win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Cardinal are 3-0 in home games. Stanford has a 4-0 record against opponents over .500.

UC Davis went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 55.8 points per game and shot 33.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

