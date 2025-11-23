UC Davis visits Gray and Sacramento State

UC Davis Aggies (3-2) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-1) Sacramento, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts…

UC Davis Aggies (3-2) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-1)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts UC Davis after Rubi Gray scored 26 points in Sacramento State’s 78-58 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Hornets are 3-0 in home games. Sacramento State leads the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 54.2 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Aggies are 1-2 in road games. UC Davis is eighth in the Big West with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 1.6.

Sacramento State averages 74.5 points, 9.7 more per game than the 64.8 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is scoring 13.7 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.7%.

Ryann Bennett averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. Nyla Epps is averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.